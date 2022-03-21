NATIONAL

Lawmakers from Sindh vow to support PM Khan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s National Assembly members from Sindh on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed their full trust in the leadership of PM Khan.

Federal Minister Pervez Khattak, Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail and Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi were also present in the meeting.

The National Assembly members from Sindh Aftab Siddiqui, Saifur Rehman, Ataullah Niazi, Akram Cheema, Fahim Khan, Aslam Khan, Alamgir Khan, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Capt. Jameel, Aftab Jahangir, Saima Nadeem and Nusrat Waheed met the prime minister.

Special Assistant to PM Amir Doggar also attended the meeting in which the MNAs expressed their full confidence over Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The parliament members also discussed various development projects of the federal government in Karachi in the session.

It is to be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his aides holding meetings with the legislators of the PTI and the members of the allied parties to muster support and foil the opposition parties’ no-trust move against his government.

Staff Report

