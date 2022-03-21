Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Uzbekistan meet COAS Gen Bajwa, discuss bilateral cooperation

RAWALPINDI:Foreign Ministers of Egypt and Uzbekistan separately called on called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) here at GHQ, discussed regional and global situations and expressed desire to expand bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting with Mr Sameh Hassan Shoukry, Foreign Minister of Egypt, the matters of mutual interest, regional security and cooperation in all fields of defence & security were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan and Egypt enjoy truly brotherly relations and emphasized the need for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all spheres.

Referring to OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers session, COAS termed it a historic development for addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and bringing international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find solution to emerging challenges in the region vital for peace and stability.

Egyptian Foreign Minister acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions towards regional peace and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. He specially appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for hosting the OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers.

Later in the day, Mr Furqat Sidikov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan called on General Qamar Javed Baja. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Uzbekistan, rooted in religious affinity, common values, geo-strategic significance, potential for mutually beneficial and enhanced economic and defence cooperation. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. He specially appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for hosting the OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers.