ECP issues notices to PM, others for election code violation in Malakand

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday served a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan over violation of code of conduct and alleged use of government resources during his visit to address a public gathering in Malakand the same day.

In the notice, Malakand District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Ziaur Rahim stated that the premier had addressed the rally as part of the election campaign for PTI candidates for village councils and used state resources for the purpose.

He directed the prime minister to appear before him or send in a lawyer on March 22 at 10am for the purpose.

The notice to the premier warned that if he fails to appear then “it will be presumed that you have nothing to offer in your defence and the matter shall be dealt with and decided under the law, rules and available record in your absence.”

The DMO also issued notices to KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Communications Minister Murad Saeed, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi, Senator Faisal Javed, MNA Junaid Akbar, MPA Pir Musavir Shah and MPA Shakeel Khan and directed them to explain their position on March 22.

This was the second ECP notice sent to the prime minister for a similar code violation in as many days. He was previously served a notice, along with other federal ministers, on March 11 for addressing a gathering in Lower Dir.

Malakand is one of the districts, where the second phase of local body elections will be held on March 31.