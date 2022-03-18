The Canadian anthology, given by my mentor Sir Asadullah Mangi, was the most valuable masterpiece of an article. It suggested many aspects of overall planning and unit courses. I will discuss one of them. “Be destination-driven” It’s a way of suggesting where a hiker is heading to. It means to be the driver of the destination that leads towards a planned achievement. This aspect has three domains: ultimate destination, intermediate destination, immediate destination.

The destination is rather rational and optional. It is final that requires the targeted tasks. Hikers like to finalise the concept in a go. Secondly, the intermediate destination stands on many tasks which are to be achieved. It can be broader and it asks to distribute concepts into many domains to make the idea more understandable. Thirdly, the immediate destination is not final, nor distributed into tasks, but it is done at once. However, it can overcome the questions at the heat of the movement and it can hit the nail on the spot to finalise the concept. Nevertheless, it is not rather time taking than others. The article also suggested that planning can never be 100% successful, but it emphasises having a sweeping mood at any time for the time being. As it has its own moods, but not according to the planned methodology. This concept is also directly proportional to the volunteerism that is found to be suggested for planners.

- Advertisement -

Volunteerism is said to work for others without any charges that can go within the strategies of lesson planning. It promotes altruism. Lower order learning, a part of Bloom’s taxonomy theory, is not too complex to fit into learning objectives. It cannot always be appropriate and set for all learning objectives possibly. Additionally, it is quite beneficial to achieve learning objectives because hikers preplan them according to blooms. Therefore, it is mandatory to be apposite for all strategies. If hikers follow the three concepts of “ Be destination-driven” by promoting volunteerism within its strategies, then lesson plans can steal the show and learning objectives can be achieved in a more appropriate way.

SIKANDAR ABBASI

SUKKUR