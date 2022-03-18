Menace of unemployment

One of the long-faced and serious issues of Pakistan is unemployment. Unemployment constantly increases in our country. From 2017 to 2020, this problem arises from 3.94% to 4.65%. All those youngsters who owned the responsibility of all the members of their family even when they are highly qualified and competent when face unemployment prefer to suicide and adopted crime. Hence, many more issues arise from unemployment.

This particular controversy is due to a lack of opportunities for employment because our government imports things mostly and does not produce industries. In our country, people find shortcuts and work on the recommendations of rich people. In our educational system, there are no guides to career planning. So, the students choose specific careers like doctor, engineer, pilot, teaching e.t.c. and don’t pay heed to other professions.

I want that the government must produce more and more industries and other opportunities for jobs. Our educational system needs to modify and update so that through the proper guideline of career planning we can overcome unemployment. The concerned authorities should end up getting the jobs on recommendations and make a merit formula.

MAZIA MUJEEB

CHAKWAL