Many different uses

After man reached the moon, it is clear that nothing is impossible in the world and man can use his energy to inhabit this world if he wants to, and if he wants he can give a new shape to the world by using his power and energy as well as he can also destroy this world by misusing his power, so there is no denial about the fact that the uses of things matter.

No matter how many inventions have been made in the world to date, all of them have been done by scientists for the betterment of human beings and this world, even if they are just reforms and ammunitions. But alas! People misuse these things and instead of taking advantage of them by using them properly, they are harming not only themselves but also the world by misusing them.

Unfortunately, the misuse of things is getting stronger day by day and it is with great regret that instead of reaping the benefits and using them properly, people are misusing things like mobile phones, power, ammunition, social media which could be the best way to connect to all over the world but instead it has become a source to disclose to the nearest and humblest people.

It is human nature to be attracted to the wrong things rapidly, and the human mind is easily drawn to bad and dirty things. But if they want and wish, they can avoid the wrong things because every human being can have control over himself and he is the one who is going to run himself. But unfortunately, people are addicted to the wrong things and they do not want to avoid it.

To make the long story short, if you use things in a good way, you will have great and positive impacts. On the other hand, If you use things unsatisfactorily, you will get unsatisfactory results. Thus, it is my humble request to you all readers that please don’t misuse your strength and energy and know the difference between beneficial and detrimental then adopt the right and avoid the bad things.

PERVEZ MULABAKHSH

KARACHI