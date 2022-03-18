Developing Balochistan

Recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan have once again thrown light on this troubled part of Pakistan. Balochistan consists of 42 percent area of Pakistan with only 10 million residents. The terrain is inhospitable posing serious challenges to security personnel. The province has always been a test for the establishment to balance and govern.

In the wake of recent inkling to move Pakistan from geo-politics to geo-economics, it has become ever more vital for the country to stabilise this vast province, rich in minerals and has tremendous potential for tourism. Since 1951 the province has been supplying natural gas to the rest of the country, it has the hottest and the coldest regions with sandy beaches, sparkling warm waters of the Arabian sea. CPEC which is deemed a game-changer by many relies heavily on Balochistan for its success. Deposits of precious minerals like gold, copper and many others are found in abundance in this gigantic federating unit. Balochistan has an amazing profile yet is far behind in terms of progress and prosperity from the rest of Pakistan.

- Advertisement -

Economic imbalances sometimes provide breeding grounds for malcontents. The social makeup of Balochistan may also be one of the factors since the society is still tribal and loyalty to the tribal heads is paramount. Some stereotypes certainly need to be smashed.

MALIK ATIF MAHMOOD MAJOKA,

AUSTRALIA