Nadal neutralises Opelka to reach Indian Wells quarter-finals

By AFP
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 01: Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand in their mens first round match against Alexei Popyrin of Australia during day three of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on June 01, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

INDIAN WELLS: Rafael Nadal improved his perfect 2022 record to 18-0 on Wednesday, battling past American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5) to reach the quarter-finals of the ATP Indian Wells Masters.

The 35-year-old Spaniard, who won a record-setting 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January and lifted the trophy in Acapulco last month, stayed on track for a fourth title in the California desert.

But he had to weather a barrage of big shots from the 2.11m tall American, including a raft of serves that topped the 140 mph mark.

Nadal became just the second player to start a season 18-0 since the ATP Tour launched in 1990. Novak Djokovic has done it twice, starting 41-0 in 2011 and 26-0 in 2020.

The world number four next faces Australian Nick Kyrgios, who advanced on a walkover when scheduled opponent Jannik Sinner of Italy withdrew because of illness.

AFP

