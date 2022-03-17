Two UK-Iran nationals arrive in Britain after Tehran release

LONDON: Two British-Iranians landed back in the United Kingdom in the early hours of Thursday morning after being freed from years of detention in Iran.

Their release on Wednesday came as the UK government confirmed it had paid a longstanding debt over a cancelled defence contract.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori touched down at RAF Brize Norton in southwest England at 01:08 am (0108 GMT) after a stopover in Oman.

Footage showed the pair in the cockpit talking to the pilots of their plane, before they disembarked and walked across the tarmac together to the main airport building, where their families were waiting.

Both appeared relaxed, smiling and waving briefly at the cameras before heading inside.

“Delighted that Nazanin and Anoosheh have landed safely in the UK and are reunited with their families and loved ones,” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted. “Welcome home.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband Richard Ratcliffe had told AFP at the family home “the first thing she always wanted to do was me make her a cup of tea”.

“I’m relieved that the problems were solved,” he said, standing next to their young daughter Gabriella, adding that the government should make sure “it doesn’t happen again”.

Ashoori’s family said they were “delighted… 1,672 days ago our family’s foundations were rocked when our father and husband was unjustly detained and taken away from us”.

“Now, we can look forward to rebuilding those same foundations with our cornerstone back in place,” they said in a statement.

UK lawmaker Tulip Siddiq, who represents the north London district where Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s family live, had tweeted a photo of her constituent smiling on board a plane.

“It’s been 6 long years — and I can’t believe I can FINALLY share this photo,” she wrote.

Truss also announced that Morad Tahbaz, an Iranian-American who also holds British nationality, has been released from prison “on furlough” to his Tehran home.

Addressing parliament later Wednesday, Truss said: “The agonies endured by Nazanin, Anoosheh, Morad and their families must never happen again.”

Complex talks

The pair were released as major powers in Vienna close in on renewing the landmark 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on regulating Iran’s nuclear programme.