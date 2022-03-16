NATIONAL

Court defers acquittal of suspect in NAB case against Dar

By INP
Islamabad, Pakistan: façade of the National Accountability Bureau headquarters (NAB) - federal institution responsible for the fight against corruption - Shahrah-e-Jamhuriat

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad Wednesday deferred yet again its decision on a petition seeking acquittal of a suspect in the wealth beyond means case filed against former finance minister Ishaq Dar by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A NAB prosecutor, Afzal Qureshi, and lawyers for the accused had appeared before the court which deferred the same on account of the case being pending before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

It emerged accountability judge Muhammad Bashir will announce the verdict on March 30.

The suspect had challenged their indictment under an amended NAB ordinance.

INP

