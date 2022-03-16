World

China vows to stabilize markets and economy

By Mian Abrar

China will keep the markets stable with favorable policies, China’s Financial Stability and Development Committee said on Wednesday amid the recent market turmoil.

Policies that are favorable for the capital markets should be rolled out and unveiling of contractionary measures should be cautious, according to the meeting chaired by Vice Premier Liu He.

All policies that have major impacts on the markets should go through coordination with financial management departments in advance in a bid to keep stable and consistent policy expectations.

The committee under the State Council also said that it will enhance coordination and communication, and even hold stakeholders accountable, according to the meeting release.

Chinese and U.S. regulators have maintained cooperation and made positive progress on Chinese companies listed in the U.S., according to the meeting release.

They are working on specific cooperation plans and the Chinese government will continue to support local companies to list overseas, the meeting release said.

Regulators will stably process and complete the rectifications of major platforms as soon as possible to encourage the stable and healthy development of the platform economy with standard, transparent and predictable policies.

Regulators in the Chinese mainland will strengthen cooperation with counterparts in Hong Kong for stabilizing Hong Kong’s financial markets, the meeting said.

As for the real estate business, the government will research and take forceful and effective measures to prevent and resolve risks in the sector, and also propose measures for development model transformation, according to the meeting release.

China will take measures to boost the economy in the first quarter and monetary policy should embark on initiatives to support the economy, the meeting said.

Previous articleIHC expects PM will stop his aide Dr Attaur Rehman from interfering in HEC affairs
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Russia says parts of a Ukraine compromise deal are close

Russia said on Wednesday that some parts of a possible peace deal with Ukraine were close to being agreed after Kyiv agreed to discuss...
Read more
NATIONAL

UNHCR chief asks world not to forget Afghanistan during Ukraine crisis

KABUL: The dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan should not be forgotten as the world's attention is focused on the conflict in Ukraine, the United...
Read more
World

Suspected North Korea missile launch fails, says South Korea

SEOUL: North Korea fired an "unknown projectile" on Wednesday which appeared to fail immediately after launch, South Korea's military said after Japanese media reported...
Read more
World

Russia steps up bombardment of Kyiv, civilians flee Mariupol

Russia stepped up its bombardment of Kyiv on Tuesday, smashing apartments and a subway station, while civilians in 2,000 cars fled Mariupol along a...
Read more
World

Riyadh, Beijing mull using yuan instead of dollar for oil trade

Riyadh is in active talks with Beijing to trade some of its oil sales to China in yuan, Wall Street Journal quoted sources familiar...
Read more
World

China urges U.S. to fully clarify biological military activities

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson has urged the United States to act responsibly and provide a thorough clarification regarding its biological military activities. Spokesperson Zhao...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Pak vs Aus: PCB may shift white-ball matches to Lahore

Pakistan's white-ball matches against Australia, scheduled to start from March 29, are likely to be moved to Lahore, if the situation stays volatile in...

‘Best all-format batter in the world’: Babar Azam earn plaudits after match-saving 196

Babar Azam broke trio of records during his marathon 196 against Australia

India’s excuse for missile fired into Pakistan is unacceptable: Dr Moeed Yusuf

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.