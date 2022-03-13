NATIONAL

US diplomat assures support to increase trade with Pakistan

By Staff Report

SIALKOT: US Consul General William Makaneole has assured his full support and assistance in creating business-to-business linkages to promote bilateral trade between the US and Pakistan.

The US consul general said this during his visit to the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) on Sunday.

President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar, Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi and Vice President (VP) SCCI Qasim Malik warmly welcomed the US Consul General.

Makaneole expressed gratitude over the warm welcome and assured his full support and assistance for promoting Pakistan-US trade. He said that joint efforts would be made to enhance the role of women entrepreneurs in the economic development of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the SCCI president said the US is the top trading partner of Pakistan and the business community of Sialkot remained committed to strengthening the existing bilateral-trade relations which in trading figures had a major share in total external-trade of the country.

He proposed that effective coordination should be established between SCCI and the US Consulate’s economic team to work on the prospects of exchanging trade delegations, exhibitions and finding common grounds for collaboration.

Dr Nouman Idris Butt, Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, Fazal Jilani, Maj (retd) Mansoor, Dr Khurram Anwar Khawaja, Dr Mariam Nouman (President Women Chamberof Commerce & Industry Sialkot and members of the executive committee SCCI also attended the meeting.

Previous article$12bn increase in remittances shows expats’ confidence: Farrukh Habib
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

$12bn increase in remittances shows expats’ confidence: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that the increase in annual remittances from $18 billion to $30 billion shows...
Read more
NATIONAL

PSX hinges upon no-confidence vote, Russian developments

KARACHI: After closing the week in red - with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 898.1 points (-2.02 percent) - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rupee struggles against USD for 5th straight week

KARACHI: Rupee slipped 0.57 percent (Rs1.01) against the US dollar for the fifth straight week due to surging oil and commodity prices globally amid...
Read more
NATIONAL

Crude prices slip 5.5pc on weekly basis as wild ride continues

Russian Sokol sheds 10.75pc for 2nd week: Arab Light jumps for 12th week ISLAMABAD: Crude oil futures dipped up to 5.5 percent on a week-on-week (WoW)...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP proposes Rs107bn water supply project for Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has proposed clean drinking water supply project for Peshawar from the under construction Mohmand Dam. However, the project will...
Read more
NATIONAL

Over 8.2 mln Overseas Pakistanis registered with NADRA: Tariq Malik

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Muhammad Tariq Malik has said that more than 8.2 million Overseas Pakistanis are registered with NADRA...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

The Ukraine War’s economic consequences for developing countries

‘Russia's invasion of its neighbour has caused additional increases in oil and food prices, further harming developing countries struggling to recover from the pandemic....

Crude prices slip 5.5pc on weekly basis as wild ride continues

Sanctions on Russia and the European economy

KP proposes Rs107bn water supply project for Peshawar

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.