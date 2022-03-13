NATIONAL

29 unidentified dead bodies fill up Lahore morgues

By INP

LAHORE: As many as 29 dead bodies that were found across the city in a time span of one month, have not been identified yet and were laying at the Jinnah Hospital and Mayo Hospital morgues, it was reported on Sunday.

There are 20 bodies in Jinnah Hospital morgue and nine in the Mayo hospital.

Moreover, due to an alleged negligence from the police investigation side, one of the bodies brought last year in Jinnah Hospital, has not yet been identified and now began to decay. The body was brought to the Jinnah Hospital four months ago.

INP

