NA secretariat verifies signatures of MPs on no-trust motion

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat has verified the signatures of the lawmakers over the no-trust motion submitted by the opposition parties after its scrutiny.

Informed sources in the NA Secretariat have told this scribe that the secretariat has completed its verification of the signatures of the opposition parties’ members on the no-trust motion as well as the requisition notice for the assembly session.

“No signatures found suspected or out of signs of rolls,” sources said and added that the legislation department of the National Assembly has completed its

process and forwarded the file to the Speaker.

According to sources, it has been recommended to speaker to summon the assembly session any day before March 22.

“Summoning the session is a constitutional obligation, which could not be deviated,” NA sources further said.

“The first phase was the requisition and the second phase verification of the signatures on the no-trust motion,” sources added. The joint opposition had submitted the no-trust motion and a requisition notice in the National Assembly on Tuesday, March 08.

According to the rules, the NA speaker is bound to summon the session of the National Assembly by March 22. Sources added that the no-confidence motion should be winded up within seven days after the NA session.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also chaired a meeting of the senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday to consult over summoning a National Assembly session for the no-trust move.