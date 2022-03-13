NATIONAL

NA secretariat verifies signatures of MPs on no-trust motion

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat has verified the signatures of the lawmakers over the no-trust motion submitted by the opposition parties after its scrutiny.

Informed sources in the NA Secretariat have told this scribe that the secretariat has completed its verification of the signatures of the opposition parties’ members on the no-trust motion as well as the requisition notice for the assembly session.

“No signatures found suspected or out of signs of rolls,” sources said and added that the legislation department of the National Assembly has completed its
process and forwarded the file to the Speaker.

According to sources, it has been recommended to speaker to summon the assembly session any day before March 22.

“Summoning the session is a constitutional obligation, which could not be deviated,” NA sources further said.

“The first phase was the requisition and the second phase verification of the signatures on the no-trust motion,” sources added. The joint opposition had submitted the no-trust motion and a requisition notice in the National Assembly on Tuesday, March 08.

According to the rules, the NA speaker is bound to summon the session of the National Assembly by March 22. Sources added that the no-confidence motion should be winded up within seven days after the NA session.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also chaired a meeting of the senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday to consult over summoning a National Assembly session for the no-trust move.

Previous article29 unidentified dead bodies fill up Lahore morgues
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

29 unidentified dead bodies fill up Lahore morgues

LAHORE: As many as 29 dead bodies that were found across the city in a time span of one month, have not been identified...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan needs to tap $3tn ASEAN economy: Malik

ISLAMABAD: The SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) has called for benefiting from the $3 trillion economy of the Associations of South East...
Read more
NATIONAL

US diplomat assures support to increase trade with Pakistan

SIALKOT: US Consul General William Makaneole has assured his full support and assistance in creating business-to-business linkages to promote bilateral trade between the US...
Read more
NATIONAL

$12bn increase in remittances shows expats’ confidence: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that the increase in annual remittances from $18 billion to $30 billion shows...
Read more
NATIONAL

PSX hinges upon no-confidence vote, Russian developments

KARACHI: After closing the week in red - with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 898.1 points (-2.02 percent) - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rupee struggles against USD for 5th straight week

KARACHI: Rupee slipped 0.57 percent (Rs1.01) against the US dollar for the fifth straight week due to surging oil and commodity prices globally amid...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

$12bn increase in remittances shows expats’ confidence: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that the increase in annual remittances from $18 billion to $30 billion shows...

PSX hinges upon no-confidence vote, Russian developments

Rupee struggles against USD for 5th straight week

The Ukraine War’s economic consequences for developing countries

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.