ECP issues notice to PM for attending Lower Dir rally

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued notices to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and others for participating in a rally in Lower Dir in connection with the local bodies elections in the province, according to a news outlet.

The commission also issued notices to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Murad Saeed and Pervez Khattak, and Provincial Minister Anwar Zeb Khan for attending the public gathering.

Through the notice, the ECP summoned the premier on March 14, either in person or through his counsel.

According to the ECP, the prime minister had violated Section 234 of the revised Elections Act, 2017.

“Sufficient evidence is available to establish that you [PM Imran] have violated the provision of the Revised Code of Conduct, Elections Act 2017, and the Rules made thereunder.”

In an earlier letter, the commission had informed the premier that he as well as other public officer-holders could not visit any the area of any local council or announce a development scheme after the issuance of the election schedule.

It had warned PM Imran that legal proceedings under sections 233 and 234 of the Election Act 2017 could be initiated against him if he violated any provisions of the revised code.

It is pertinent to mention here that the second phase of KP LG polls will be held on March 31.