NATIONAL

ECP issues notice to PM for attending Lower Dir rally

By News Desk

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued notices to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and others for participating in a rally in Lower Dir in connection with the local bodies elections in the province, according to a news outlet.

The commission also issued notices to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Murad Saeed and Pervez Khattak, and Provincial Minister Anwar Zeb Khan for attending the public gathering.

Through the notice, the ECP summoned the premier on March 14, either in person or through his counsel.

According to the ECP, the prime minister had violated Section 234 of the revised Elections Act, 2017.

“Sufficient evidence is available to establish that you [PM Imran] have violated the provision of the Revised Code of Conduct, Elections Act 2017, and the Rules made thereunder.”

In an earlier letter, the commission had informed the premier that he as well as other public officer-holders could not visit any the area of any local council or announce a development scheme after the issuance of the election schedule.

It had warned PM Imran that legal proceedings under sections 233 and 234 of the Election Act 2017 could be initiated against him if he violated any provisions of the revised code.

It is pertinent to mention here that the second phase of KP LG polls will be held on March 31.

Previous articleMilk, a basic commodity
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

For the first time, Pakistani woman holds solo art exhibition in Madina

In a first, a Pakistani painter Rabia Zakir bagged the title of being the first international artist outside Saudi Arabia to organise a solo...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fazl asks PM to ‘keep his fight political’, after his verbal assault

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday lambasted Prime Minister Imran Khan and told him to "keep his fight political," after...
Read more
NATIONAL

Appeals seeking increment in sentence of Zahir Jaffer filed in IHC

Appeals were filed in the Islamabad High Court on Friday requesting for increment in the sentence of Zahir Jaffer, who has been convicted of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rangers, FC to be deployed at Parliament House on day of no-trust vote: Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed revealed on Friday that it had been decided that the security of Parliament House, Parliament Lodges, and old MNA...
Read more
NATIONAL

Aleem meets Nawaz in London to discuss political situation

Estranged PTI leader Aleem Khan met former PM Nawaz Sharif in London and discussed political situation of the country. The development, confirmed by the sources...
Read more
NATIONAL

JUI-F decides not to block roads after party workers released

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday stated that his party has decided to call of the plans of blocking roads across...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Security check

Carrying valid CNICs and driving licenses if driving a vehicle or a motorbike are imperative. Once a citizen is stopped by traffic police personnel...

For the first time, Pakistani woman holds solo art exhibition in Madina

Fazl asks PM to ‘keep his fight political’, after his verbal assault

Appeals seeking increment in sentence of Zahir Jaffer filed in IHC

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.