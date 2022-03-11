Opinion

Milk, a basic commodity

By Editor's Mail
16
0

The world is in the midst of a nutritional transition; having over-nutrition in some regions and under-nutrition in others is screaming for balance. Under nutrition does not means lack of access to food, it’s a lack of access to the right nutrients. For a healthy life, humans need a range of food; meeting all the nourishment requirements of body.

Irrespective of status, people usually on some basic food commodities i.e., milk, wheat etc. Milk is one the most critical food. Milk despite being the most important part of food is one of the most victimized food globally. Increasing ratio of milk adulteration has touched alarming ends. Milk adulteration is common in developing world i.e., India, Bangladesh, Pakistan. Each such state is taking multiple initiatives to ensure the provision of pure milk but the initiatives taken by Pakistan especially in the province of Punjab needs to be lauded. Punjab Food Authority, a regulatory authority in Punjab is leaving no stone unturned to for the assurance of pure milk. As inaugurated earlier by Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chairman Punjab Food Authority Umer Tanveer Butt and Director General Punjab Food Authority, mobile milk laboratories were introduced in many cities of Punjab as emphasized by Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

- Advertisement -

Now, recently Mobile milk Testing laboratories has been placed at the entry points of Multan and Rawalpindi. Moreover, Food labs also has been established in Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan. The public should not only just appreciate such efforts but also must play their due part. With strong determination of authorities and full support of the public, we will soon see a world with balanced and safe food system.

USAMA PERVEZ

LAHORE

Previous articleShortage of Sui gas
Next articleECP issues notice to PM for attending Lower Dir rally
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Fundamentals of Russia-Ukraine ongoing War

The direct declared war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on about for the last one fortnight causing an untold loss of resources-...
Read more
Comment

Freshwater wastage in Pakistan

There is no denying the fact that Water is an important element of life. Without it, there would be no people, animals or plants on the earth....
Read more
Comment

Academic Fraud: A tough nut to crack  

Frauds in academic milieus are of multiple types. This piece brings to the fore a few of the biggest frauds. Although cheating in exams...
Read more
Editorials

Allies want their pound of flesh

The govern0ent’s schemes to foil the no-confidence move inside and outside the National Assembly are being found to be unworkable. The opposition had plans...
Read more
Editorials

The constitutional limits

In a judgment by a two-member bench, the Supreme Court has once again limited the promulgation of ordinances solely to emergency situations. The federal...
Read more
Letters

Shortage of Sui gas

Balochistan is included in the world’s five major reserves of gold and copper. It also has the world’s major oil and gas reserves. Balochistan...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Academic Fraud: A tough nut to crack  

Frauds in academic milieus are of multiple types. This piece brings to the fore a few of the biggest frauds. Although cheating in exams...

Allies want their pound of flesh

The constitutional limits

ECP issues notice to PM for attending Lower Dir rally

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.