Milk, a basic commodity

The world is in the midst of a nutritional transition; having over-nutrition in some regions and under-nutrition in others is screaming for balance. Under nutrition does not means lack of access to food, it’s a lack of access to the right nutrients. For a healthy life, humans need a range of food; meeting all the nourishment requirements of body.

Irrespective of status, people usually on some basic food commodities i.e., milk, wheat etc. Milk is one the most critical food. Milk despite being the most important part of food is one of the most victimized food globally. Increasing ratio of milk adulteration has touched alarming ends. Milk adulteration is common in developing world i.e., India, Bangladesh, Pakistan. Each such state is taking multiple initiatives to ensure the provision of pure milk but the initiatives taken by Pakistan especially in the province of Punjab needs to be lauded. Punjab Food Authority, a regulatory authority in Punjab is leaving no stone unturned to for the assurance of pure milk. As inaugurated earlier by Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chairman Punjab Food Authority Umer Tanveer Butt and Director General Punjab Food Authority, mobile milk laboratories were introduced in many cities of Punjab as emphasized by Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

Now, recently Mobile milk Testing laboratories has been placed at the entry points of Multan and Rawalpindi. Moreover, Food labs also has been established in Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan. The public should not only just appreciate such efforts but also must play their due part. With strong determination of authorities and full support of the public, we will soon see a world with balanced and safe food system.

USAMA PERVEZ

LAHORE