NATIONAL

Pakistan, US relaunch TIFA to promote trade, investment: Wilson

By Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States (US) have relaunched the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) process to promote trade and investment for the benefit of both the countries.

Assistant US Trade Representative (AUSTR) for South and Central Asia, Christopher Wilson said this in a virtual press talk with a selected group of journalists on Tuesday.

“We succeeded in re-launching the TIFA… we feel quite satisfied,” Wilson said. He said that a number of challenges in the relationship and difficulties that needed to be overcome were discussed in the meetings. “There was a very positive dynamic in the discussion,” he remarked.

He said the purpose of their visit to Islamabad was to principally cover some meetings related to the TIFA mechanism that the US had negotiated with Pakistan some years ago. The mechanism provides a structure to both the governments to engage in future trade and investment.

He was of the view that there had not been much activity under the TIFA for several years, so it was important to revive and effectively relaunch the process. Wilson said, during the meetings, issues related to trade, market access, workers’ rights and regulatory practices were discussed. He said, both sides felt these meetings to be productive and realized the importance of relaunching the TIFA process, which has a lot of value for both the governments.

He expressed the hope that this process would be sustained at AUSTR level and potentially at the level of trade ministers of both the countries.

To a question, he said, Pakistan had been beneficiary of the US Generalized System of Preferences (GSP). He said since the GSP expired, neither Pakistan nor any other trading partner of the US was receiving those trade preferences. He said the US congress was currently considering the reauthorization and renewal of the GSP programme.

To a question, he said the current discussions were completely focused on trade and economic issues and there was no political discussion.

“I just want to underscore that our visit was for reinforcing the trade and economic dimension of the relationship between US and Pakistan,” Christopher added.

He said that there was no discussion on the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) adding that the US delegation received updated information from the government of Pakistan on the legal framework for intellectual property and undertaking of enforcement for ensuring intellectual property rights. He was of the view that both the countries can and should expand bilateral trade relationship for mutual benefit.

Previous articleOil prices remain elevated as Russia warns to cut Europe gas supplies
Next articleQureshi, Wang Yi discuss ways, means for resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Can Opposition get the magic number to de-throne Khan?

ISLAMABAD: After weeks of furor, the cat is finally out of the bag and the opposition has submitted the no trust motion against PM...
Read more
NATIONAL

Academic conference examines geopolitical situation after fall of Kabul

LAHORE: An international affairs conference titled "International Conference on Fall of Kabul: An Eastern IR Perspective" was organised by the Department of Political Science...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi, Wang Yi discuss ways, means for resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday held telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and discussed situation in Afghanistan, Ukraine crisis...
Read more
NATIONAL

Oil prices remain elevated as Russia warns to cut Europe gas supplies

ISLAMABAD: Oil prices remained elevated on Tuesday after hitting a 14-year high a day earlier, as Russia has warned that it retains the option...
Read more
NATIONAL

No Trust Move: Rupee plummets to all-time low of 178.61 against USD

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee plunged to all-time lowest level of 178.61 against the US dollar on Tuesday. The State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement...
Read more
NATIONAL

PSX falls below 43,000 level amid political, geopolitical uncertainties

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another bearish session on Tuesday amid political and geopolitical uncertainties, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing 388.62...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Oil prices remain elevated as Russia warns to cut Europe gas...

ISLAMABAD: Oil prices remained elevated on Tuesday after hitting a 14-year high a day earlier, as Russia has warned that it retains the option...

Where are we heading?

No Trust Move: Rupee plummets to all-time low of 178.61 against USD

About double standards

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.