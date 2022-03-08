China commends French, German efforts to mediate the Ukrainian situation

China commends the efforts France and Germany have made to mediate the Ukrainian situation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday while expressing China’s willingness to play a positive role on the issue. President Xi made the remarks during a video summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, exchanging views on the crisis in Ukraine, as well as the ties between China and Europe. Noting the current Ukrainian situation is worrisome, Xi said China is deeply grieved by the outbreak of war again on the European continent. Xi said China maintains that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter must be fully observed. He added the legitimate security concerns of all countries must also be taken seriously, and all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be supported. The Chinese president pointed out that the pressing task at the moment is to prevent the tense situation from escalating or even getting out of control. Xi stressed that China will stay in communication and coordination with France, Germany and the EU and, in light of the needs of the parties involved, work actively together with the international community. The Chinese president urged efforts to jointly support the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and encourage the two sides to keep the momentum of negotiations, overcome difficulties, proceed with the talks and bring about peace. He also called for exercising maximum restraint to prevent a massive humanitarian crisis.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a video summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing, China, March 8, 2022. /Xinhua

China has proposed a six-point initiative on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, and stands ready to provide Ukraine with further humanitarian aid supplies, he added. President Xi called on French and German leaders to work together to reduce the negative impact of the crisis, adding that relevant sanctions will affect global finance, energy, transportation and the stability of supply chains, and dampen the global economy that has already been ravaged by the pandemic. “This is in the interest of no one,” Xi noted. The Chinese president also stressed the necessity to actively advocate a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security. Xi said China supports France and Germany in promoting a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework for the interests and lasting security of Europe by upholding its strategic autonomy, adding China will be pleased to see an equal-footed dialogue among the EU, Russia, the United States and NATO. Macron and Scholz shared their assessment and positions on the current situation in Ukraine, saying that Europe is facing the worst crisis since World War II. Calling for giving peace a chance, the two leaders said France and Germany support reaching a settlement through negotiation. The two leaders also thanked China for its initiative on the humanitarian situation and said the two countries are ready to strengthen communication and coordination with China to promote talks for peace, and prevent further escalation of the situation that may worsen the humanitarian crisis.