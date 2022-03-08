World

China commends French, German efforts to mediate the Ukrainian situation

By Mian Abrar

China commends the efforts France and Germany have made to mediate the Ukrainian situation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday while expressing China’s willingness to play a positive role on the issue.

President Xi made the remarks during a video summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, exchanging views on the crisis in Ukraine, as well as the ties between China and Europe.

Noting the current Ukrainian situation is worrisome, Xi said China is deeply grieved by the outbreak of war again on the European continent.

Xi said China maintains that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter must be fully observed.

He added the legitimate security concerns of all countries must also be taken seriously, and all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be supported.

The Chinese president pointed out that the pressing task at the moment is to prevent the tense situation from escalating or even getting out of control.

Xi stressed that China will stay in communication and coordination with France, Germany and the EU and, in light of the needs of the parties involved, work actively together with the international community.

The Chinese president urged efforts to jointly support the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and encourage the two sides to keep the momentum of negotiations, overcome difficulties, proceed with the talks and bring about peace. He also called for exercising maximum restraint to prevent a massive humanitarian crisis.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a video summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing, China, March 8, 2022. /Xinhua

China has proposed a six-point initiative on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, and stands ready to provide Ukraine with further humanitarian aid supplies, he added.

President Xi called on French and German leaders to work together to reduce the negative impact of the crisis, adding that relevant sanctions will affect global finance, energy, transportation and the stability of supply chains, and dampen the global economy that has already been ravaged by the pandemic.

“This is in the interest of no one,” Xi noted.

The Chinese president also stressed the necessity to actively advocate a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

Xi said China supports France and Germany in promoting a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework for the interests and lasting security of Europe by upholding its strategic autonomy, adding China will be pleased to see an equal-footed dialogue among the EU, Russia, the United States and NATO.

Macron and Scholz shared their assessment and positions on the current situation in Ukraine, saying that Europe is facing the worst crisis since World War II.

Calling for giving peace a chance, the two leaders said France and Germany support reaching a settlement through negotiation.

The two leaders also thanked China for its initiative on the humanitarian situation and said the two countries are ready to strengthen communication and coordination with China to promote talks for peace, and prevent further escalation of the situation that may worsen the humanitarian crisis.

Promoting steady, sustained China-EU relations

Xi on Tuesday also urged China and EU to enhance dialogue, stay committed to cooperation, and promote steady and sustained progress of China-EU relations.

He pointed out that the combined impact of major global changes and the pandemic, both unseen in a century, has brought multiple global challenges that need to be addressed through global cooperation.

Noting China and the EU share much common understanding on promoting peace, seeking development and advancing cooperation, Xi said the two sides need to shoulder responsibility to bring more stability and certainty to a turbulent and fluid world.

China’s development will create broader space for China-EU cooperation, Xi said, adding the two sides must, under the principle of mutual benefit, further deepen green and digital partnerships as well as practical cooperation in various fields.

The two sides need to uphold multilateralism and advance major global agenda, the Chinese president stressed.

President Macron and Chancellor Scholz congratulated China on its successful hosting of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Noting the world faces many challenges, they said each country acting on its own will only make things worse.

The European side values the important and positive role of China in global affairs, and is willing to engage in close cooperation with China to jointly tackle climate change, public health and other major global challenges, the two leaders said.

They also stressed the European side is ready to work with China for a successful China-EU Summit, and to move forward France-China, Germany-China and EU-China relations. The leaders also exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear issue.

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

