Sports

Pakistan openers provide rare solid start against Australia

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique amassed another century stand in batting-practise conditions as Pakistan’s first home Test against Australia in 24 years headed toward a tame draw in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

At tea, Pakistan were 191 without loss in their second innings, with Shafique just a single away from a maiden century and Haq 11 short of what could be his second ton of the Test.

The home team leads by 208 runs after dismissing Australia for 459 in the morning session. Pakistan declared at 476-4 in their first innings.

Australia are on their first tour of Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to visit over security fears.

With a draw assured on an unresponsive Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch, the Pakistan openers took the opportunity for batting practise ahead of the second Test in Karachi from March 12.

In doing so, they became the first Pakistan pair to put on a century opening stand in both innings of a Test after teaming for 105 on Friday.

Shafique has so far hit ten boundaries and a six while Haq — who scored a maiden Test hundred in the first innings — has so far hit seven boundaries and two sixes.

Shoaib Akhtar lauds tons by Shafique, Imam

As the openers, Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique, score their centuries in Pakistan’s first home Test against Australia, cricketers and fans have started praising the duo for their performance.

Former player Shoaib Akhtar lauded left-handed batsman Imam for his double century and Shafique for his maiden Test century being played in Rawalpindi.

Imam scored his second hundred on the fifth day of the Test and became the 10th Pakistani batsman to score a century in both innings of the Test.

Imam and Shafique have set the record of being the first opening pair to establish a partnership of a hundred runs in both innings in over five decades.

Here’s how fans reacted to their new record.

Imam scored 111 runs while Shafique scored 136 runs.

Staff Report

