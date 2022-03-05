NATIONAL

Police confiscates bus after conductor slaps woman passenger

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a bus conductor in Karachi was caught on camera slapping a woman passenger during an apparent verbal brawl.

The incident was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) installed in a nearby shop in the Orangi Town neighbourhood of Karachi. The video shows the conductor slapping the woman on the face.

The woman also tried to push him back as the conductor came out of the bus and asked her to disembark the vehicle.

When the matter was raised with the president of the local transport union, Irshad Bukhari, he said he was unable to identify the suspect but assured to help in sending the suspect to prison if a formal complaint is lodged.

Meanwhile, the police have confiscated the vehicle. “The driver has assured to bring the conductor to him tomorrow [Sunday],” a traffic police official said.

“Strict action will be taken against the conductor.”

The police have yet to arrest the suspect.

