Aseefa thanks doctors, supporters on swift response to camera drones hitting

LAHORE: Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, younger sister of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, expressed gratitude to her supporters, doctors and police for responding swiftly after she was injured when a drone camera struck her at a protest march in Khanewal district of Punjab.

Footage of the incident showed Aseefa, who was standing atop a container alongside Bilawal, lurching backwards as she attempted in vain to get out of the drone’s way.

The drone, which was mounted with a camera, was being used for the press coverage of the event.

Punjab government spokesperson Hassan Khawar said the government responded immediately after the incident.

“The Rescue 1122 team and duty doctor Dr Babar (general surgeon at DHQ hospital) who were stationed next to the container, immediately went into the container. [Aseefa] suffered a minor cut on [her] eyebrow and bruises on her hand,” Khawar tweeted.

Responding to the treatment, Aseefa said she was “deeply indebted to the paramedics at 1122 station Khaniwal […] Ms Zunaira [and] Mr Baber for their stellar [and] immediate first aid”.

“Would also like to thank the local police for rushing me to Mukhtar Sheikh Hospital Multan,” she tweeted.