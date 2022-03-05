NATIONAL

Pakistan embassy evacuates 1,476 nationals from Ukraine

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s embassy in Ukraine evacuated 1,476 nationals, working round the clock since the attacks in the Eastern European country began some nine days ago to ensure the provision of safe passage to the stranded, including students.

In a tweet on Saturday, the diplomatic mission said nine people were on their way to Pakistan while it was working to evacuate a second group of 37.

“Embassy of Pakistan in Ukraine has worked round the clock for 9 days and safely evacuated 1,476 Pakistanis. 9 are on their way, working with all sides to evacuate remaining 37 stuck in different cities,” it said in a tweet.

“Embassy of Pakistan in Ukraine continues to provide all services from Ternopil,” it added in a subsequent tweet.

Staff Report

