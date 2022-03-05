Arrangements in full swing to welcome anti-PPP marchers in Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi chapter of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) upped its arrangements to receive the participants of the so-called Huqooq-e-Sindh March which will enter the provincial metropolis on Sunday.

The protestors will be welcomed at Quaidabad neighbourhood where top PTI officials will announce the future course of action.

In addition, at the district level in the city, preparations to greet the marchers are in full swing.

Members of the federal cabinet — including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Ali Haider Zaidi — are among those who led and have participated in the march so far.

The nine-day-long march started from Ghotki on February 26 and passed through virtually all the major cities of Sindh to reach Sindh.