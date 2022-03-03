NATIONAL

Qureshi, EU foreign policy tsar discuss Ukraine, Pakistan’s position on crisis

By Staff Report
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses a media briefing in Islamabad on August 24, 2018. - Qureshi denied that the issue of terrorism had been discussed between the US secretary of state and the new Pakistani prime minister in a phone call, in which the US State Department on August 23 said the US diplomat pressed the new Pakistani head of state to take "decisive action" against "terrorists" operating in Pakistan. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Josep Borell, European Union foreign policy chief, discussed in a telephonic conversation the situation in Ukraine and Pakistan’s position on the crisis.

The two leaders also discussed the historic emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the Foreign Office said.

Qureshi recalled Prime Minister Imran Khan had regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine, and had expressed hope that diplomacy could avert military conflict.

Underscoring the adverse effects of conflict on developing countries, he mentioned the prime minister had been stressing the importance of diplomatic solutions.

Expressing deep concern at the recent turn of events, the minister apprised Borell of Pakistan’s principled position, which is anchored in the promotion of peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

He underscored that Pakistan had consistently stressed the need for de-escalation, renewed negotiations, sustained dialogue, and continuous diplomacy.

Qureshi also emphasised the importance of a solution in accordance with relevant multilateral agreements, international law, and principles of the UN laws.

Borell shared his perspective on the situation and highlighted its impact on international peace and security as well as global economy. He acknowledged the importance of continued efforts for finding a diplomatic solution.

Qureshi and Borell agreed to remain engaged.

Previous articleTrump engaged in ‘criminal conspiracy’ to block transfer of power: US panel
Staff Report

