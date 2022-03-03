NATIONAL

Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign agreements for enhanced cooperation in diverse areas

By News Desk

Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Thursday signed various agreements and memorandums of understanding (MOUs) for increased cooperation in the areas of trade, culture, tourism, connectivity, climate change and security.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who also signed the Pakistan-Uzbekistan joint declaration – Next Step in the Strategic Partnership, witnessed the signing ceremony here at the PM House after the two leaders had a one-on-one meeting and wide-ranging delegation-level talks.

The agreement on cooperation in the field of Television and Radio Broadcasting between the National Television and Radio Company of Uzbekistan and the Pakistan Television Corporation was signed by Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Uzbek Minister for Culture Ozodbek Nazabekov.

The MoU between the Uzbek Ministry of Tourism and Sports and Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for the promotion of pilgrimage tourism was signed by Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri and Uzbek Minister for Foreign Affairs Abdulaziz Kamilov.

The MoU on cooperation in the field of environment and climate change was signed by Special Assistant to the PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Investment and Foreign Trade Sardar Umurzakov.

Advisor to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Uzbek Minister for Investment and Foreign Trade signed the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Preferential Trade Agreement.

The action plan of practical measures (roadmap) to further develop cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in the fields of security was signed by National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yousaf and Secretary to the Uzbek Security Council Viktor Makhmudov.

Earlier, PM Imran gave a red-carpet welcome to the Uzbek president at the PM House upon his arrival. The visiting official was also given a guard of honour by the contingents of the three services.

Two kids clad in cultural dresses presented a bouquet to the guest as cannons boomed on his arrival.

The visiting dignitary also planted a sapling on the lawn of the PM Office.

This is the Uzbek president’s maiden visit to Pakistan after taking over his country’s highest office in 2016.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, in its curtain raiser of the visit, had said that President Mirziyoyev’s arrival marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The spokesperson had said that during the visit, the two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations including cooperation in political, trade and economic, connectivity, education, culture, security, and defence domains.

Previous articleWill lobby for unfreezing Afghan assets, says PM Imran alongside Uzbekistan president
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Will lobby for unfreezing Afghan assets, says PM Imran alongside Uzbekistan president

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that Pakistan and Uzbekistan would lobby for unfreezing Afghan assets that were frozen by the international...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, India vow to implement Indus Waters Treaty in ‘true spirit’

Islamabad and New Delhi have reiterated to implement Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) following the 117th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission (PIC). The meeting...
Read more
NATIONAL

In a first, Pakistan elected to UN Environment Assembly

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has been elected as vice president of the UN Environment Assembly bureau...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan turns to expensive diesel on LNG supply crisis: report

ISLAMABAD: As a major supply crunch of liquefied natural gas (LNG) looms amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pakistan is switching to expensive and dirty...
Read more
NATIONAL

FBR moot on implementation of Track & Trace System in the fertilizer sector

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), along with its licensee, AJCL Private Limited, a leading local company, and its consortium partners Authentix Inc...
Read more
NATIONAL

Appointment of DG PSQCA challenged in IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was approached on Thursday against the summary moved by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) for appointment...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan turns to expensive diesel on LNG supply crisis: report

ISLAMABAD: As a major supply crunch of liquefied natural gas (LNG) looms amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pakistan is switching to expensive and dirty...

FBR moot on implementation of Track & Trace System in the fertilizer sector

Appointment of DG PSQCA challenged in IHC

Elahi says PM Khan ‘not worried at all’ about no trust move

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.