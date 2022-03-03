Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign agreements for enhanced cooperation in diverse areas

Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Thursday signed various agreements and memorandums of understanding (MOUs) for increased cooperation in the areas of trade, culture, tourism, connectivity, climate change and security.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who also signed the Pakistan-Uzbekistan joint declaration – Next Step in the Strategic Partnership, witnessed the signing ceremony here at the PM House after the two leaders had a one-on-one meeting and wide-ranging delegation-level talks.

The agreement on cooperation in the field of Television and Radio Broadcasting between the National Television and Radio Company of Uzbekistan and the Pakistan Television Corporation was signed by Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Uzbek Minister for Culture Ozodbek Nazabekov.

The MoU between the Uzbek Ministry of Tourism and Sports and Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for the promotion of pilgrimage tourism was signed by Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri and Uzbek Minister for Foreign Affairs Abdulaziz Kamilov.

The MoU on cooperation in the field of environment and climate change was signed by Special Assistant to the PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Investment and Foreign Trade Sardar Umurzakov.

Advisor to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Uzbek Minister for Investment and Foreign Trade signed the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Preferential Trade Agreement.

The action plan of practical measures (roadmap) to further develop cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in the fields of security was signed by National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yousaf and Secretary to the Uzbek Security Council Viktor Makhmudov.

Earlier, PM Imran gave a red-carpet welcome to the Uzbek president at the PM House upon his arrival. The visiting official was also given a guard of honour by the contingents of the three services.

Two kids clad in cultural dresses presented a bouquet to the guest as cannons boomed on his arrival.

The visiting dignitary also planted a sapling on the lawn of the PM Office.

This is the Uzbek president’s maiden visit to Pakistan after taking over his country’s highest office in 2016.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, in its curtain raiser of the visit, had said that President Mirziyoyev’s arrival marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The spokesperson had said that during the visit, the two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations including cooperation in political, trade and economic, connectivity, education, culture, security, and defence domains.