NATIONAL

Opposition submits resolutions in NA, seek ‘disapproval’ of PECA ordinance

By News Desk

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have submitted resolutions in the National Assembly, seeking “disapproval” of the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Ordinance 2022, a news outlet reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the resolutions were submitted to the office of the National Assembly speaker under Rule 170(2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007 by PPP’s Agha Rafiullah and PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Marriyum said: “I, the undersigned, hereby give notice as per Rule 170(2) to move a resolution for disapproval of ordinance namely “The Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance 2022”. I disapprove the ordinance and request my resolution to be laid in the House.”

In her letter, Marriyum, urged the speaker to table the resolution in the house for voting.

In his resolution, PPP’s Agha Rafiullah said: “I hereby give notice to move a resolution under the provisions of aforesaid rules for the disapproval of ordinance, namely the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance 2022.”

“Therefore, it is requested that this matter be brought to the National Assembly as soon as possible to give an opportunity to members of the National Assembly to discuss the said law and disapprove it,” the resolution read.

It is pertinent to mention that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had dismissed the petitions filed by the opposition parties, including the PML-N, against the controversial ordinance, asking them to approach parliament against the law.

