NATIONAL

Reactivation of dysfunctional Pak, Afghan border crossings to help promote connectivity, trade; says PM’s aide

By Mian Abrar
Afghan and Pakistani nationals walk through a security barrier to cross the border as a national flag of Pakistan and a Taliban flag is masted in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on August 24, 2021, following Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The sixth meeting of the Task Force of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group was held at the Parliament House under the Chairmanship of Mohammad Shehzad Arbab, Special Assistant to Prime Minister.

The meeting held indepth discussions on ways to improve trade with Afghanistan with particular focus on fast tracking cross border movement of cargo vehicles and pedestrians, finding avenues of enhancing trade in the wake of limited banking operations, digitalization of operations at border crossing points.

Shehzad Arbab said that it was essential to move forward with a clear time bound plan of action to arrest the dwindling trade with Afghanistan.

He stressed that smooth and timely movement of trade vehicles should be ensured as it was essential to avoid decay of perishable trading goods and lowering cost of business.

He further remarked that more and more crossing points should be opened to facilitate trade and movement of people across the border.

Shandana Gulzar, MNA/Member of the Committee said that we could not allow anybody to reverse the gains made in terms of trade and connectivity with Afghanistan.

Immediate actions were the need of the hour to address the legitimate concerns of traders, she added.

Moreover, the Committee also directed Ministry of Interior to come up with a plan of setting up separate counters for patients, businessmen and ordinary travellers to facilitate timely cross border movements of people.

The meeting also instructed State Bank of Pakistan to share proposals for promoting trade with Afghanistan in the absence of banking channels with particular documents on barter trade, enhancing trade in Pakistani rupees and third country payment mechanism.

The meeting came to the conclusion that the ministry responsible for promoting bilateral trade should come up with a clear plan of action in consultation with other stakeholders and share it with the Committee in its next meeting.

The Committee will make sure that all procedural or operational issues in implementation of the action plan would be done away with in a timely manner to expand trade with Afghanistan.

The meeting was attended by the Members of the Task Force and Institutional stakeholders from FBR (Customs) and Interior ministry.

Previous articlePM wins hearts of poor by giving historical relief package: Rasheed
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM wins hearts of poor by giving historical relief package: Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of the poor people by giving historical relief...
Read more
NATIONAL

FM Qureshi lambasts Bilawal, Sindh govt

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday lambasted Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his party and said the PPP popularity in Punjab is 'merely 5pc'. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Iran to enhance cooperation in defence, security fields

Pakistan and Iran on Wednesday agreed to enhance cooperation in defence and security fields. The agreement reached during a call on General Qamar Javed Bajwa,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Three Policemen martyred, 25 injured in Quetta blast

Three policemen were martyred while 25 people were injured in a blast near a police van at Quetta's Fatima Jinnah Road, officials said on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Has India abandoned its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav?

ISLAMABAD: Six years since its senior-most serving officer was captured in Pakistan on espionage charges, India looks to either have dumped Naval Officer Kulbhushan...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

Birmingham mayor for capitalising on Pak-UK trade potential

ISLAMABAD: Lord Mayor of Birmingham Councillor Muhammad Afzal has said that Pakistan and UK have great potential to promote bilateral trade and the Pakistani...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Biden splits Afghan reserve despite need for immediate aid

Recently US President Joe Biden issued an executive order of unfreezing of $7 billion of Afghan Central Bank funds held in the USA, releasing...

What went wrong in Ukraine? 

The Ukraine affair

Posthumous vindication

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.