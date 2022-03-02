PM Imran’s petro-politics unsettle opposition’s plans, economists’ predictions

Prime Minister Imran Khan stunned the nation on Monday by announcing a major cut of Rs10 in the petroleum prices and slashing the electricity price by Rs5 per unit, which is the single largest contributor to the country’s import bill.

The decision caught everyone by surprise as the relief package has been announced by the PM amidst a global crisis in the form of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that sent global markets tumbling and a political storm brewing at home.

The PM took the decision during the time when the opposition parties were already up in arms against the government over inflation and other issues and were gearing up to move a no-trust motion against the PTI-led government.

He announced the decision with a pledge that the prices would not be increased until the next federal budget.

It is pertinent to note that this carefully planned decision not just slashed opposition’s aims of going against the government, but also proved that the PM is not a political novice, as the opposition had long been threatening the government with a no-confidence motion against him, while the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had embarked on a long march towards the federal capital to send the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government packing. So, this decision is proving to be a politically correct move in this crucial times.

The PM’s far-sightedness proved to be ahead of the opposition’s moves, as when the opposition began with pointing out flaws in the package and called it a ‘fake relief package’, the prime minister played his trump card on Tuesday by overriding the opposition’s back-to-back visits to the Chaudhrys of Gujrat. He very strategically postponed the weekly meeting of the federal cabinet and went to the residence of his only allies at the Centre and in Punjab – the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q)

It is pertinent to note that during the former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s era, the Chaudhrys of Gujrat were known as kingmakers owing to their political influence behind the scenes. This time, they have once again become the centre of attention as their five votes in the National Assembly could help decide the fate of the government and the opposition.

Numbers game

At present, the government has total of 179 members, including 156 members of the PTI. The MQM-P has 7; PML-Q 5; BAP 5; GDA 3; besides one each from AMLP, JWP and an independent member. With the demise of one PTI MNA, the treasury benches’ total number stands at 178.

On the other hand, the opposition has total of 162 votes, including 84 of the PML-N; 56 of the PPPP; 14 of MMAP; 4 of the BNP; three independent candidates and one from the ANP. The JI’s one vote could make the government’s tally to 179 again or take the opposition’s strength to 163 members.

With the demise of one MNA, the House’s current strength stands at 341 and if JI abstains from voting then the total votes would be 340 out of the total 342 lawmakers.

Considering the numbers game, several ‘first-time’ meetings or ones taking place after a ‘long hiatus’ have been witnessed in the past few weeks. Before Imran’s meeting, former president Asif Zardari and the anti-government alliance – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also met for the ‘first time’ after the PPP’s exit from PDM several months ago. Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also visited Zahoor Elahi Palace to seek PML-Q’s support for the no-trust move, after a hiatus of 14 years. Both the parties have a shared purpose, which is to oust the government with the help of the PTI’s disgruntled members or with the support of government allies.

Considering the political happenings of the past few weeks, the opposition parties believed that they could table a no-confidence in a few weeks, the Prime Minister’s two significant moves of announcing a relief package and meeting the Chaudhrys put the opposition in qualms about their leader’s strategy. They are unable to figure out whether they will get the PML-Q or allies like the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) support or not.

At the moment, the PPP is in the middle of a long march, while the PDM is gearing up for another one. However, a politically smart move by the PM and his government has changed the scenario.

It merits mention that PM Imran Khan’s moves have sent a clear message to the opposition that he is not a political novice who would let the opposition oust the government on mere threats and unproven claims.