NATIONAL

Pakistan decides not to pick sides in Russia, Ukraine crisis

By Staff Report
A general view of the United Nations Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters in New York City on February 28, 2022. - The United Nations opened a rare emergency special session of the General Assembly on Monday to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine by observing a minute of silence for those killed in the conflict. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani government on Wednesday decided not to pick sides in the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine and to pursue its considered policy that suggests that dialogue was the only way forward to resolve the crisis.

Official sources told this scribe that the decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on security matters and attended by the civil and military leadership of the country.

“We have decided not to pick sides in any voting in the United Nations or any other international forum as Pakistan believes in resolution of conflicts through talks,” the sources said.

The sources said that the meeting discussed issues related to national security and also reviewed the security situation in the country. Strategic consultations were also held and important decisions were taken given the regional situation.

Officials privy to the matter said the government has decided to pursue an “independent foreign policy” and urged that negotiations were the right way to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The meeting decided that Pakistan was not in favour of tensions under any circumstances.

On February 24, PM Imran Khan, while meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, had regretted the latest Kyiv-Moscow conflict and said that Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict.

The president and the prime minister’s meeting had lasted for more than three hours, during which they discussed Islamophobia, Afghanistan, bilateral, regional, and South Asian issues, among other “important matters”, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Previous articlePM Imran’s petro-politics unsettle opposition’s plans, economists’ predictions
Staff Report

