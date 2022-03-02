NATIONAL

Industrial package to bring undocumented money into system: Bakhtiar

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The industrial promotion packages would generate jobs, broaden the tax net and promote industrial development that would ultimately help overall economic growth on sustainable grounds.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar Wednesday expressed this while addressing a press conference along with State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday.

Bakhtiar said that the package has three main targets including bringing undocumented money into the system through investing in productive sector.

Secondly, he added, another objective of the package was to revive the shut industrial units through new investments and thirdly encourage overseas Pakistan to invest in the industrial sector of the country.

The minister lamented that the previous governments had failed to link such amnesty packages with the productive sector that was why these packages could not produce desired results in the past.

The minister said that last year Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) grew by 12 percent, whereas the growth was recorded at 7.4 percent during the current year so far. He said that all sectors of LSM showed positive growth during the period.

On the external side, the minister added, during the ongoing tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, the exports and remittances have increased from US $42 billion to US$ 64 billion, showing an upward trend of US$22 billion. He said that the government had set a US $36 billion export target this year.

He said the government has already announced the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), mobile and auto policy to promote sustainable economic growth.

Talking about the economy, the minister said that gross domestic product (GDP) would definitely go further up as compared to the growth of last year. He said that the incentives announced by the government would promote industrial growth and would boost overall economic activity in the country and put the economy on a high growth trajectory.

Previous articlePTA to help enhance Pak-Uzbek trade: Dawood
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PTA to help enhance Pak-Uzbek trade: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: There is a huge potential for trade growth between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in various sectors once the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) is finalised. Adviser...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal says he will fulfil Benazir Bhutto’s promises

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he would fulfil the promises which his late mother Benazir Bhutto made during...
Read more
NATIONAL

Goods exports grow fastest-ever on monthly basis in Feb: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of goods witnessed the fastest-ever growth on a monthly basis in February 2022. Adviser to the PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul...
Read more
NATIONAL

SBP issues QR code standards to accelerate digital retail payments

KARACHI: In a move towards digitalisation of financial products and services and to accelerate the digitisation of retail payments, the State Bank of Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Reactivation of dysfunctional Pak, Afghan border crossings to help promote connectivity, trade; says PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: The sixth meeting of the Task Force of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group was held at the Parliament House under the Chairmanship of Mohammad Shehzad...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM wins hearts of poor by giving historical relief package: Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of the poor people by giving historical relief...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

SBP issues QR code standards to accelerate digital retail payments

KARACHI: In a move towards digitalisation of financial products and services and to accelerate the digitisation of retail payments, the State Bank of Pakistan...

Reactivation of dysfunctional Pak, Afghan border crossings to help promote connectivity, trade; says PM’s aide

PM wins hearts of poor by giving historical relief package: Rasheed

FM Qureshi lambasts Bilawal, Sindh govt

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.