World

Xi tells young officials to have strong faith, work hard

By Staff Report

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged young officials to strengthen their ideals and convictions, develop and put into practice a right perspective on their performance, and work hard for the causes of the Party and the people.

President Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of a training program of young and middle-aged officials at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance).

Xi pointed out that young officials are the hope of the development of the Party and the country.

CPC officials should guard the line of defense against corruption, Xi said, adding that party officials should exercise their power justly, lawfully, honestly, and for the good of the people.

When making and implementing plans, officials must remain committed to the Party’s fundamental purpose of wholeheartedly serving the people, and to the principle that development is for the people, reliant on the people, and that its fruits are shared by the people, Xi said.

To achieve the second centenary goal, officials must adhere to the basic Party line and take economic development as the central task, he added.

He also called for completely, accurately and comprehensively implementing the new development paradigm amid the new situation so as to accelerate the construction of a new development pattern, and promote high-quality development.

Xi called on young officials to carry forward the spirit of commitment and struggle to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Xi told them that the entire Party must forever maintain close ties with the people.

To implement the Party’s mass line, Xi stressed the necessity of addressing issues of public concern with utmost care and attention.

Previous articleBeijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games torch relay begins today
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Arabs, Afghans decry ‘racist’ double standard in Ukraine media commentary

The world has been stunned by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but shock quickly gave way to indignation in other strife-torn parts of the world...
Read more
World

Twitter, Facebook clamp down on Russia state-linked news

NEW YORK: Social media giants Twitter and Facebook parent Meta moved to curb the presence on their platforms of Russian state-linked news outlets, which...
Read more
World

US expels 12 Russian UN staff for ‘espionage activities’

WASHINGTON: The United States said Monday that it was expelling 12 members of Russia's UN mission from America for being "intelligence operatives," prompting a...
Read more
World

Ukraine crisis stretches Indian ‘neutrality’ to the limit

NEW DELHI: Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left India's traditional balancing act between Moscow and the West looking wobblier than ever, with experts saying...
Read more
World

Senior CPC officials report work to CPC Central Committee, Xi Jinping

Senior officials of the Communist Party of China (CPC) have recently submitted reports on their work to the CPC Central Committee and Xi Jinping,...
Read more
World

China issues report on U.S. human rights violations

China's State Council Information Office on Monday issued the Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2021. The report said the human...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Former GB CJ Rana Shamim challenges his indictment in affidavit case

Ex-Gilgit-Baltistan chief justice Rana Shamim filed an intra-court appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday, challenging his indictment in the affidavit case. The...

LHC turns down MPA Bilal Yaseen’s plea of transferring case

Pak vs Aus: Rain likely to spoil Rawalpindi Test

Pak vs Aus: Haris Rauf tests coronavirus positive ahead of first Test

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.