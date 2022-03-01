Sports

Ramiz Raja lauds success of HBL PSL 7

By News Desk

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has lauded the success of the seventh edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to a press release issued by the cricketing board, Ramiz said that profits “jumped to 71 percent” — the highest in the tournament’s history.

“HBL PSL 7 profits jumped to 71pc, the most in its history, with each franchise earning around Rs900 million, again the most in HBL PSL’s history, and all before the first ball was even bowled,” he said.

He attributed the success of the tournament to the “amazing crowds” in Karachi and Lahore. “In my professional career, I have never seen such charged up, overwhelming, enthusiastic, lively and supportive crowds, particularly in Lahore,” he said, thanking the fans for playing a part in PSL’s success.

“I would like to thank our sponsors, players, franchises, the medical team, law enforcing agencies, local and provisional administrations, commentators and crew members, and ground staff for their untiring efforts, as well as millions watching on television all around the world who made this HBL PSL a memorable spectacle,” he added.

He said that for next year, the PCB aims to take the league to the homes of all the franchises and to broaden its “fan reach”.

Earlier on Sunday, Lahore Qalandars had claimed their maiden HBL PSL title by defeating Multan Sultans by 42 runs at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

News Desk

