NCOC greenlights full crowds for Australia series

ISLAMABAD: The much-anticipated cricket series against Australia will be played with full crowds in attendance after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) lifted Tuesday social restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The first Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from March 4-8, the second in Karachi from March 12-16 and the third in Lahore from March 21-25.

The Tests will be followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and a T20 — all in Rawalpindi.

This is Australia’s first cricket series in Pakistan since 1998 and her first full Test tour in nearly three years since it beat England in the Ashes in 2019, and playing on subcontinent wickets will be a challenge for the visiting batters against the likes of fast bowlers like Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

The meeting of the federal body overseeing the pandemic response, after deciding in principle to allow capacity crowds to enjoy the games, dispatched a formal directive regarding its decisions to the Centre and the provinces as well as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Children above 12 will be required to bring their Covid-19 vaccination certificate for entry to the stadium, while those below 12 can attend the matches without vaccination.

The administration and the spectators have also been advised to fully comply with the health guidelines.

Meanwhile, the body also de-notified the enforcement of restrictions in three cities — Muzaffarabad, Gilgit and Mardan — after observing a dip in daily infections.