NATIONAL

Timber mafia kills forest officer in Upper Dir

By Staff Report
Timber

UPPER DIR: A timber mafia truck ran over a forest officer in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to initial reports, Karamat Ali Ankar was posted in the forests to prevent illegal activities conducted by the timber mafia. On Sunday, a truck, that had illegally cut trees in the area, rammed into Ali killing him on spot.

Forest department officials say the victim tried to stop the truck but its driver ran the vehicle over him. The suspect is on the run.

Officials have, on the other hand, seized the truck and started investigations into the case.

Previous articleTwitter says its site is being restricted in Russia amid Ukraine crisis
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Gilmore assures Governor Punjab of full support in extension of GSP Plus status

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar was called on by the Special Representative of the European Union for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore and a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sanjarani urges Elahi to keep coalition government intact

LAHORE: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani Saturday called on senior leader of the ruling coalition party, PML-Q, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and urged him to keep...
Read more
LAHORE

Archbishop Canterbury arrives on three-day visit

LAHORE: The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby landed at Lahore Airport on a three-day visit to Pakistan early Saturday night. Special Representative of the Prime...
Read more
NATIONAL

PAF’s Operation Swift Retort – Feb 27 Continues to haunt IAF

By Shafek Koreshe Three years after the downing of two Indian Air Force aircraft and capture of one pilot, the IAF is yet to recover...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI starts march against Sindh govt from Ghotki

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) began its Ghotki-Karachi march against Sindh government on Saturday. The march, titled Haqooq-i-Sindh March, has been organised by the PTI to protest the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shehbaz, Mengal discuss no-trust move against govt

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that the PDM has decided in principle to bring a no-confidence motion against government. Speaking to media...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Gilmore assures Governor Punjab of full support in extension of GSP...

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar was called on by the Special Representative of the European Union for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore and a...

Economic Stability

Quality Management System

Quality Management System

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.