Timber mafia kills forest officer in Upper Dir

UPPER DIR: A timber mafia truck ran over a forest officer in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to initial reports, Karamat Ali Ankar was posted in the forests to prevent illegal activities conducted by the timber mafia. On Sunday, a truck, that had illegally cut trees in the area, rammed into Ali killing him on spot.

Forest department officials say the victim tried to stop the truck but its driver ran the vehicle over him. The suspect is on the run.

Officials have, on the other hand, seized the truck and started investigations into the case.