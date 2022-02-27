World

Twitter says its site is being restricted in Russia amid Ukraine crisis

By Agencies

Twitter said in a tweet on Saturday it was aware its service was being restricted for some people in Russia and said it was working to keep the site safe and accessible.

On Friday, one day after Russia invaded Ukraine, Moscow said it was partially limiting access to Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook, accusing it of “censoring” Russian media. It was not immediately clear what Russia’s restrictions on Facebook would involve.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a question on whether Russia had communicated with the company about any actions.

Previous articleRussian forces enter Ukraine’s second city, gas pipelines explode
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Russian forces enter Ukraine’s second city, gas pipelines explode

Russian military vehicles pushed into Ukraine's second-largest city on Sunday and explosions rocked oil and gas installations on a fourth day of fighting in...
Read more
NATIONAL

PAF’s Operation Swift Retort – Feb 27 Continues to haunt IAF

By Shafek Koreshe Three years after the downing of two Indian Air Force aircraft and capture of one pilot, the IAF is yet to recover...
Read more
World

Xi stresses firm adherence to China’s path of human rights development

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed unswerving adherence to China's path of human rights development. Xi...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistani, Kashmiri Diaspora playing vital role in basic development of UK: Lord Afzal

ISLAMABAD: The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal has said that Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora is playing a vital role in the basic...
Read more
World

Ukraine conflict: India’s Russia stance perturbs US

WASHINGTON: The United States has approached the Indian government overt its stance towards the Russian invasion of Ukraine and abstention in UNSC voting against...
Read more
World

Russia says Ukraine prolonging conflict by refusing talks

The Kremlin on Saturday accused Ukraine of prolonging the military conflict by refusing to negotiate as Russia pressed on with its invasion of the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Economic Stability

In a changing world order, national security has become a debatable phenomenon because of its dynamic nature and globalization. It is extremely important for...

Quality Management System

Quality Management System

Royalty for Academia and Alumni Representation in Governing Bodies

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.