PTI starts march against Sindh govt from Ghotki

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) began its Ghotki-Karachi march against Sindh government on Saturday.

The march, titled Haqooq-i-Sindh March, has been organised by the PTI to protest the alleged bad governance of the PPP government in the province.

Addressing the participants, Federal Ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ali Zaidi and others said they are raising voice of oppressed people of Sindh, which is their democratic right.

They said they are being stopped from hoisting flags in different areas of Sindh while the PPP government is using police to intimidate their workers.

Qureshi said that PPP is already suffering from fear and anxiety while Zaidi said PPP is the first party to bring terrorism in politics.

He said that the march is to raise the voice for the rights of the downtrodden people, who are victims of the provincial government’s corruption and bad governance.

He said the provincial government is responsible for increasing street crimes, tribal clashes and killings and incidents of harassment at the educational institutions.

MPA Hakeem Adil Shaikh, PTI Sindh General Secretary Mubeen Jatoi and others also spoke on the occasion.

According to the schedule shared by the PTI, the participants of the march will pass through Shikarpur, Kashmore and Jacobabad on Sunday and move towards Qambar-Shahdadkot on February 28. They will pass through Khairpur, Naushero Feroze and Nawabshah on March 1 and reach Sanghar and Mirpurkhas on March 2.

The march will pass through Umerkot, Tharparkar and Badin on March 3 and reach Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and Matiari on March 4.

In the final leg of the march, the participants will reach Hyderabad on March 5 and the march will culminate on March 6 in Karachi.