Shehbaz, Mengal discuss no-trust move against govt

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that the PDM has decided in principle to bring a no-confidence motion against government.

Speaking to media after his meeting with Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M) leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal at his Model Town residence in Lahore, Shehbaz said he talked to the BNP-M chief on the no-trust move against the PTI-led government.

He said the level of corruption has crossed all boundaries and the opposition is trying hard to make the no-trust move against the government successful.

On the matter of granting rights to small provinces, Shehbaz said the PML-N believes that the federal government should protect their rights, adding that Punjab should come forward and embrace the smaller provinces.

Talking on the occasion, Mengal said he held talks with Shehbaz on the issue of no-confidence motion, adding that it is necessary to get rid of this government, which has brought disaster instead of ‘change’.

The Baloch leader said that they are all part of the PDM.

He rued that Balochistan has been ignored and the biggest problem of the province is missing persons. “If someone has done something wrong, he should be produced before the court,” he said.

Earlier, Mengal was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at the place of Shehbaz.

Both the leaders held discussion on the current political situation, inflation, unemployment, economic crisis and other grave problems being faced by public. They also talked about the planned no-trust motion against the government, which they believe is the demand of the nation.

They exchanged views on the future strategy of opposition in order to exert more pressure on the government which is already facing a full frontal assault by the opposition in the shape of long marches and looming no-trust motion.