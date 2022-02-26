NATIONAL

No-trust move: Bilawal says PPP ready to ‘sacrifice’ PM’s seat for PML-N

By News Desk

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his party is ready to support PML-N’s candidate for the prime minister’s slot if the opposition is able to oust the incumbent government through no-trust motion.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Saturday, Bilawal said in a democracy, anyone having the majority, can decide who becomes the next prime minister. “PML-N clearly has the majority and PPP and other opposition parties are ready to sacrifice the prime minister’s seat for them,” he said, stressing the major stakeholder should announce its candidate for the office.

“We plan on not repeating the mistakes we did in the past,” he added.

He said that his party has decided to launch a “democratic attack” against the government and urged the other opposition parties to adopt a unified stance of ousting the incumbent PTI-led administration.

He also advised PTI’s allies, especially the MQM-P, to join hands with the anti-government movement as the PPP is all set to begin its “awami march” from Karachi to Islamabad on Sunday.

“However, if Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to resign voluntarily, then there won’t be a need to hold the long march,” he said.

Speaking about PTI’s Sindh Huqooq March, he said that the PTI leaders say that they have come out for the rights of the people of the province and hence, kick-started their march from Ghotki; however, they are the ones who did not give the farmers their due share of urea.

“The people of Sindh will respond accordingly,” he said.

Previous articleXi stresses firm adherence to China’s path of human rights development
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan records drop in active coronavirus cases

The data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has showed a steep drop in active coronavirus cases in Pakistan – from...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI announces 33-member core committee

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), after approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan, announced its core committee and finalised the names of 33 party members on Saturday. According...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistani, Kashmiri Diaspora playing vital role in basic development of UK: Lord Afzal

ISLAMABAD: The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal has said that Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora is playing a vital role in the basic...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran Khan summons session of economic team

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned an important session of the economic team before his address to the nation, citing sources. The Prime Minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

Suspect in murder of Karachi journalist arrested: minister

KARACHI: The police arrested a key suspect in the murder of a Karachi-based journalist, Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani said on Saturday. سماء ٹی...
Read more
NATIONAL

Painter reviving art in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Peshawar is known as Pakistan’s city of flowers. But over the years it has seen brutal militant attacks. The world was shocked when terrorists...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

HBL PSL: Rashid reacts to reports about his availability for final

The final of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans is scheduled to be played on Sunday. On February 20,...

Hasan, Faheem doubtful for Australia series due to fitness issues: report

Pakistani, Kashmiri Diaspora playing vital role in basic development of UK: Lord Afzal

PM Imran Khan summons session of economic team

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.