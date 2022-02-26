No-trust move: Bilawal says PPP ready to ‘sacrifice’ PM’s seat for PML-N

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his party is ready to support PML-N’s candidate for the prime minister’s slot if the opposition is able to oust the incumbent government through no-trust motion.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Saturday, Bilawal said in a democracy, anyone having the majority, can decide who becomes the next prime minister. “PML-N clearly has the majority and PPP and other opposition parties are ready to sacrifice the prime minister’s seat for them,” he said, stressing the major stakeholder should announce its candidate for the office.

“We plan on not repeating the mistakes we did in the past,” he added.

He said that his party has decided to launch a “democratic attack” against the government and urged the other opposition parties to adopt a unified stance of ousting the incumbent PTI-led administration.

He also advised PTI’s allies, especially the MQM-P, to join hands with the anti-government movement as the PPP is all set to begin its “awami march” from Karachi to Islamabad on Sunday.

“However, if Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to resign voluntarily, then there won’t be a need to hold the long march,” he said.

Speaking about PTI’s Sindh Huqooq March, he said that the PTI leaders say that they have come out for the rights of the people of the province and hence, kick-started their march from Ghotki; however, they are the ones who did not give the farmers their due share of urea.

“The people of Sindh will respond accordingly,” he said.