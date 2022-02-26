PML-Q demands Punjab CM’s seat from Opposition if they want their support for no-trust motion against the govt

PML-Q has asked the Opposition for the Punjab CM’s post, if they wish to have the party’s support in the no-trust motion against the PTI-led government.

As per the sources, the chief minister’s slot was mentioned in the charter of demands presented by the PML-Q leaders to PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

Sources further revealed that the PML-Q has told the Opposition that they would not “settle for anything less than the chief minister’s slot.”

The officials further shared that the PML-Q has informed the Opposition that they are against the idea of holding countrywide fresh elections. However, they have suggested that fresh polls may be held for the National Assembly but the term for the provincial legislatures should be completed

They added that the PML-Q has assured them that if the Opposition supports them in getting the CM Punjab’s post, they would make sure that the no-trust move in Punjab and National Assembly sails through.

The sources went on to add that Zardari has shared the PML-Q’s “charter of demands” with the PML-N after which the party has called a meeting of their leaders to discuss the PML-Q proposal.

It is pertinent to note that earlier this week, sources had reported that the PPP and JUI-F have already put up an option to offer Punjab’s chief ministership to PTI’s close aide PML-Q on the table before PML-N.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had put forward the proposal when they met PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at his residence.

“JUI-F and PPP have proposed the name of Pervaiz Elahi for Punjab chief minister to muster PML-Q support while the leadership of both parties were persuading PML-N on this matter,” the sources had said back then.

However, PML-N sources say that the party has not agreed on the name of PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi for Punjab’s chief minister portfolio.

The PML-Q shared their demands with PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari who has had a couple of meetings with Ch Pervaiz Elahi and other party leaders in the last few days.

Sources had said that the proposal will be discussed with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and then he will make the final decision in this regard.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazl had announced the Opposition alliance had unanimously decided to move a no-confidence motion against the incumbent PTI government.

Since the announcement, the Opposition has started contacting the allies of the PTI government and disgruntled members of the ruling party.

Three main Opposition leaders Zardari, Fazl, and Shahbaz have held multiple meetings on the issue.

As per the sources, the PML-N wants to bring the no-confidence motion directly against Prime Minister Imran Khan while the PPP wants to bring the no-trust move against the National Assembly speaker and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

It merits mention that the Opposition parties have 162 members and they require 10 more votes to make the no-confidence motion a success in the National Assembly.

The Punjab Assembly, the PML-N has 165 members and PPP has seven members. On the other hand, the PML-Q has 10 members.