Buzdar, Rasheed discuss ‘negative politics’ of opposition

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar met on Saturday with Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

During the meeting, the two discussed progress on development projects and the ongoing political situation.

They also condemned the politics being practised by the opposition parties. They further expressed determination to befittingly deal with the negative aims of the opposition.

On the occasion, the chief minister said the attitude of opposition parties is dangerous for the development of the country.

Staff Report

