PML-Q, MQM-P to discuss no-trust motion against Imran

By Staff Report
LAHORE: In a telephonic conversation on Thursday, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MP Syed Amin ul-Haque telephoned Pakistan Muslim League (PML) MP Moonis Elahi agreed to hold an in-person meeting soon.

It merits mention here that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazl ur-Rehman requested the Chaudhry brothers of Q-League, a member of the ruling coalition, to support the no-trust move proposed by the opposition against the prime minister.

Rehman had called on former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) president reached the residence of Hussain for the meeting — after holding consecutive meetings with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif — where Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi welcomed them.

The meeting was attended by PML-Q MP and Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema and MP Asad Mahmood, son of Rehman, among others.

Rehman inquired after Hussain’s health. The meeting also discussed the no-confidence motion.

During the meeting, the Q-League leaders sought two days’ time to make a final decision and said that so far, it has taken into confidence 11 legislators.

On the occasion, Rehman went on to say the promises made to the party by the opposition alliance will be fulfilled. He requested the two to support their strategy.

Hussain said PDM has heated up the political forefront all across the country, in response to which Rehman said that the movement would reach a logical conclusion.

