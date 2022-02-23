Three PTI MPs offered bribe to support no-trust vote: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: At least three legislators of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party were offered cash in return for their support to the crucial confidence motion proposed against the prime minister by the opposition alliance, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry claimed.

But Chaudhry neither disclosed their identities nor revealed who made the offer to the MPs who included a minority parliamentarian and a female legislator.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced the alliance of major opposition parties had decided to move a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan and would contact the government’s allies in the Centre for this purpose.

“All parties in the PDM have agreed on bringing a no-confidence motion against these illegitimate rulers and contacting the government’s allies in this regard,” he had told the media.

Last Thursday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the motion is “a risk worth taking” since the prime minister was “on his last legs”.

She was responding to a question if PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif would resign from his position if the “no-confidence gamble” failed.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairmen Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had also met Sharif and Nawaz earlier this month in Lahore and agreed to leave their differences behind for the “common cause” of sending Khan home.

Chaudhry, who was talking to media in Islamabad, said the trio of MPs was offered money to favour the vote in what he termed as “a shameful instance.”

He dared the opposition to table the no-trust motion within 24 hours as he dubbed Zardari and Sharif the “two big traders”, accusing them of meeting to discuss the “contributions they would make for horse-trading”.