PML-N to move court against Peca ordinance

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to challenge the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022, in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The party has prepared the petition seeking withdrawal of the laws which it insists are targeting the press and freedom of expression.

It states the ordinance is a violation of fundamental human rights and the party rejects the recent amendments in the laws it introduced in 2016.

Earlier, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) challenged the act in the high court and said the Constitution allowed everyone to exercise the right to freedom of expression.