PML-N to move court against Peca ordinance

By Staff Report
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - MARCH 08: People attend the Aurat March for International Women's Day on March 08, 2021 in Karachi, Pakistan. An end to gender-based violence, sexual harassment, and human rights violations against women, transgender and non-binary people are among the demands of Women's March organizers in Pakistan -- a country that frequently ranks among the most dangerous in the world for women. (Photo by Betsy Joles/Getty Images)

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to challenge the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022, in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The party has prepared the petition seeking withdrawal of the laws which it insists are targeting the press and freedom of expression.

It states the ordinance is a violation of fundamental human rights and the party rejects the recent amendments in the laws it introduced in 2016.

Earlier, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) challenged the act in the high court and said the Constitution allowed everyone to exercise the right to freedom of expression.

Staff Report

