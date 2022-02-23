Marriyum Aurangzeb states ‘timing of no-trust move to be decided after consensus’

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday stressed that the timing of the no-confidence motion against the government would be jointly decided by the opposition and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The remarks from the PML-N came hours after by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry dismissed the opposition’s attempts at moving a no-trust motion as insignificant and ruled out its chances of success.

“I dare the opposition to table a no-confidence motion within 24 hours,” the minister said at a presser earlier in the day.

Aurangzeb, during the press talk also said that the PML-N had decided to challenge the recently promulgated Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act Ordinance 2022.

Terming the ordinance a “draconian black law”, Aurangzeb said the law should first be applied to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his “false statements accusing opposition leaders of corruption”.

She claimed that through the ordinance, the premier was attempting to “silence” the government’s critics. She added that the prime minister should also be asked about the abuses he hurled at his political rivals in some of his recent speeches.

Aurangzeb further said that the opposition was hopeful of emerging victorious in the parliamentary battle to oust the government “because our goal is based on honesty and to rid the people of inflation caused by the incompetent government”.

The PML-N leader said an important meeting of opposition leaders was underway and a joint statement would be issued later about the decisions taken.

She also rejected the information minister’s claims that three PTI lawmakers had been offered bribes to switch their loyalties.

“No one needs to bribe legislators, especially at a time when the PTI has already lost the trust of its party members,” she said while speaking to the media in Lahore.

Aurangzeb also said there was no discord between opposition leaders over a “power-sharing deal”.

When asked about PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s absence from recent political meetings, the party spokesperson replied that she had been active in key meetings and that no decision was taken without the consent of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter.