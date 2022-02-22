NATIONAL

PM reiterates Pakistan’s desire to expand ties with Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed resolve to forge closer ties with Uzbekistan in all spheres covering trade, agriculture, energy, and people-to-people contacts.

The prime minister was talking to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov, who called on him.

While emphasising that regional connectivity is the cornerstone of economic growth and development, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to the Trans-Afghan Railway project.

He underlined the importance of security and stability in Afghanistan for advancing connectivity agenda leading to regional prosperity.

He also reiterated the urgent need to address the humanitarian and economic challenges in Afghanistan to alleviate human sufferings.

The prime minister underscored the importance of resumption of direct air flights between Lahore and Tashkent to enhance tourism, business linkages and people-to-people contacts.

He also stressed on finalising all pending bilateral MoUs and agreements, particularly the Preferential Trade Agreement.

The prime minister said that he is looking forward to the visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Pakistan in March this year.

Umurzakov conveyed greetings for the prime minister from the Uzbek president.



