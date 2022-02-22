NATIONAL

Bars term PECA ordinance a bid to stifle dissent, freedom of expression

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: While deploring a recent amendment to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, three bar associations unanimously turned down the change to the law terming it an attempt to stifle dissent and freedom of expression.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Supreme Court Bar Association said, “Under the guise of PECA Ordinance, the ruling elite has once again launched a vicious agenda to cut-throat its political opponents and to silence all those who believe in freedom of speech, opinion and expression so as to hide its failure.”

The ordinance is a “classic example of the authoritarian mindset and a reflection of extremism”, said the SCBA, adding, “The country has not seen such oppressive restriction even in the worst dictatorships.”

It added the fake news remained a challenge but “any such remedy, which is contrary to the Constitution and against personal liberty, must not be allowed”.

The SCBA further stated the amendments to the Section 181 of the Election (Amendment) Bill 2017 are akin to pre-poll rigging and would adversely affect the electoral process. The SCBA said these ordinances were “strictly ultra vires to the Constitution” and the bar association will soon challenge the ordinances.

Meanwhile, the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) termed the amendments to PECA Act a “colourful exercise of power by the president and federal law minister”. It said the “delinquent law ministry is pandering to the self-serving egos of those that wish to rule in an autocratic manner – oppressing any reasonable criticism as ‘fake news’,” it added. The ordinance tramples the fundamental rights of free speech, it said further, adding that the legislation is reflective of “fascist and dictatorial regimes”.

Separately, the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) urged the high court to declare the law extra-constitutional as it endorsed a plea filed in the court against the new law.

The LHCBA said the ordinance violated the constitution and should be declared void. It said the legislation was an attempt to repress the independence of media and judiciary.

Previous articlePM Imran wants TV debate with India’s Modi to resolve issues
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM Imran wants TV debate with India’s Modi to resolve issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday he would like to have a televised debate with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to resolve...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan ambassador meets senior Ukraine official ahead of PM Imran’s Russia visit

Pakistan reaffirmed support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity on Monday ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan's impending visit to Moscow tomorrow (Wednesday), said...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Khan lauds steps taken by Chairman Kashmir Committee to raise awareness on Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday. The Prime Minister was apprised of the steps taken by...
Read more
NATIONAL

Regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace: COAS Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that all regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace and stability,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan and Uzbekistan agree to further expedite Trans Afghan Railway project

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan Tuesday agreed to further expedite the Trans Afghan Railway project linking Central Asian States to the seaports of Karachi, Gwadar...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bangladesh honours ‘heroes’ who died during 1952 Language Movement

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Monday marked its Language Martyrs’ Day and the International Mother Language Day with somber ceremonies to honor the sacrifices of people...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace: COAS Gen...

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that all regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace and stability,...

Pakistan and Uzbekistan agree to further expedite Trans Afghan Railway project

India journalist Ayyub faces ‘judicial harassment’: UN experts

PCB likely to change Test squad for Australia series: report

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.