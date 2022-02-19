PM Imran’s visit to Russia to be ‘game-changer’: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Imran’s Khan upcoming visit to Russia, terming it ‘great and game-changer for bilateral relations of the two countries.

“It will be a great and game-changer visit and now after China, Pakistan’s relations with Russia are going to get further strength,” he said while addressing media persons in Pind Dadan Khan on Saturday.

He said that it is happening after a gap of 23 years that Russia is inviting any Pakistani leader to Moscow, which reflects Prime Minister Imran Khan’s high-stature and leadership qualities.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended great respect and regard to PM Imran Khan, which was rarely given to any leader.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is of such a high-stature that his stance is always acknowledged at the world level whether it is on Islamophobia, regional or international issues.

The minister said prime minister and public representatives should be the ones who could enhance the dignity of the people and the country.

He said there is no leader of Imran Khan’s stature in the country, terming all political opponents including Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif ‘dwarfs’ in front of the PM.

He said opposition leaders have no credibility within the country and abroad due to their corrupt practices, and ‘no one is ready to listen to them.’

The minister said the opposition has no guts and political prowess to bring no-trust motion against the prime minister. “Those who are trying to bring no-confidence against us do not have trust of their own family.”