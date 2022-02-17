NATIONAL

Pakistan Navy’s maritime exercise Seaspark-2022 begins in Karachi

By ppi

KARACHI: The opening Ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s major maritime exercise Seaspark-22 was held in Karachi.

The biennial exercise is steered to assess war preparedness and validate operational plans of the Pakistan Navy against the envisaged threat spectrum, especially in the maritime domain.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as the chief guest.

In the opening remarks, the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) presented the overview of the exercise. He emphasised that challenges of grey-hybrid warfare and contemporary geostrategic environment necessitate an adroit response by the Pakistan Navy.

He also highlighted factors impinging upon the type and character of warfare in contemporary environment warranting continuous appraisal of environment and reassessment of own plans.

The naval commander affirmed that the Pakistan Navy remains combat-ready and fully cognisant of its responsibility to safeguard national maritime interests during peace and war times.

He stressed that exercise Seaspark-22 will provide impetus to Pakistan’s resolve of maintaining peace and stability by promoting a safe and sustainable maritime environment in the region.

The exercise will be conducted in the Arabian Sea along the Pakistani coast. All naval platforms and assets of the navy, special forces and Pakistan marines detachments along with other elements of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Pakistan Army, and Pakistan Air Force will participate in the exercise.

The exercise is being attended by representatives of ministries of defence, maritime affairs, interior and national security division.

Previous articleUS says war appears imminent after shelling on Ukraine front line
ppi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Opposition suffers another defeat as Senate approves OGRA 2nd Amendment bill

ISLAMABAD: The Opposition, which enjoys a majority in the Senate, faced an embarrassment in the Upper House of the Parliament on Wednesday after the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-Q asks govt to revoke petrol price hike immediately

PML-Q on Wednesday has demanded to revoke an increase in petroleum prices immediately. Pervaiz Elahi took party members into confidence in the wake of a...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC reveals ’62 people have been convicted over online hate speech since 2015′

As per a report submitted to the Supreme Court (SC) by the Punjab government on minorities’ rights, at least 62 people have been convicted...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistani artist asks govt, private sector to support world’s largest gold-plated Quran project

Pakistani painter and sculptor Shahid Rassam is creating a stunning, one-of-a-kind masterpiece that will be the world's "largest" gold-plated copy of the Holy Quran. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC gives NAB a month’s time to ‘prepare’ for Avenfield case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday gave NAB a month's time to the NAB counsel to prepare for the Avenfield case. During a hearing...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistani prisoners repatriated by India via Wagah border

Pakistani nationals, including fishermen who were imprisoned in Indian jails, have returned via the Attari-Wagah border after completing their sentences. “In close coordination with Foreign...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Rethinking the sclerotic criminal justice system

The criminal justice system of Pakistan comprises four main agencies: the police, the prosecution, the judiciary and the prisons; the first three agencies play...

Critical thinking

Street hawkers

Animal rights

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.