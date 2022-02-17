World

Saudi army chief makes ‘historic’ visit to India

By News Desk

Saudi Arabia Land Forces Commander Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair paid a “historic and landmark” first visit to India this week, the Indian Ministry of Defence said.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the Saudi army chief arrived in India on Monday and ended his three-day trip on Wednesday.

“This was the first ever visit by a serving Royal Saudi Land Forces Commander to India and marked a deepening bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries,” the statement added.

The aim of the visit was to bolster bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries.

The Saudi army chief was received by Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane on February 15 at South Block, where he was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour.

“The relationship between India and Saudi Arabia has grown owing to common interests in economic prosperity, eliminating terrorism and mitigating the effects of climate change. Defence diplomacy forms one of the major tenets of the overall relationship,” the statement read.

