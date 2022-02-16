SC turns down petition against IHC sealing of Monal

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday rejected a petition against the sealing of Monal restaurant on the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Last month, the Islamabad administration sealed the restaurant, asserting it was built on land reserved for Margalla Hills National Park.

At the out of the hearing, Makhdoom Ali Khan, the counsel for the restaurant, said the IHC ordered to seal the restaurant without recording the evidence.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Monal administration are engaged in a legal fight in the civil court and the authority sealed the premises without the issuance of the written order from the IHC, the lawyer added.

Khan pleaded with the court to nullify the orders of the IHC.

Justice Ijaz ul-Ahsan said his court cannot overturn the verdict of the high court at present and served the notice to the federal government and respondents in the court and adjourned the hearing until next week.